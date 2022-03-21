Popular land train services will be running once again in Bridlington from this Saturday

Initially, two trains will operate, one running from East Riding Leisure Bridlington to Sewerby Hall and Gardens , and one running from South Cliff to Bridlington Spa.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “It’s a sure sign that Spring has sprung when the Bridlington land trains start running again, and I look forward to another very successful season for these iconic elements of any visit to Brid!”