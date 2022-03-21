Popular land train services will be running once again in Bridlington from this Saturday
East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced that the hugely popular land trains in Bridlington will resume this Saturday (March 26) and will run throughout the summer season.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:17 am
Initially, two trains will operate, one running from East Riding Leisure Bridlington to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and one running from South Cliff to Bridlington Spa.
The full service with three trains operating will start on Saturday, April 9.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “It’s a sure sign that Spring has sprung when the Bridlington land trains start running again, and I look forward to another very successful season for these iconic elements of any visit to Brid!”