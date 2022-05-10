Popular Northern Soul Weekender back at Bridlington Spa next month following lockdown hiatus

The Northern Soul Weekender will take place at the Bridlington Spa complex from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26.

The 14th weekender event is returning, after an enforced absence due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, under the East Coast Soul Collective Soul Club Banner (ECSC).

The weekender, which runs over three days and five sessions from noon on Friday, June 24 until midnight on Sunday, June 26, is a marathon extravaganza billed as ‘something for everyone’.

Taking over the entire Spa complex, the event features several genres of rare soul music.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the event has been carried over for two years due to the pandemic, all 2020 and 2021 dated tickets are valid for the event.

A spokesman for the event said: “Traditional Northern Soul occupies the main ballroom, with its huge maple sprung dance floor, perfect for the dancers to exercise their fancy footwork and unique moves.

“There is a dedicated room for the more modern groove, featuring music from the 1970s to up-to-date releases with a soulful danceable beat that the dancers demand.

“The third room covers the ultra rare side of the Northern Soul scene.

“Where records may only exist on a handful of rare 1960s discs that command high prices, most in excess of a thousand pounds or more.

“Such is their rarity that collectors and DJs are willing to pay high sums to own these elusive vinyl original releases.

“The ECSC supports the South Yorkshire Based Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

“To date the hospice has received £61,126.25p directly from the ECSC and the generosity of the Northern Soul fraternity.

“Our fifth room is turned over to small soul clubs from across the UK who hold fundraising events under the ECSC banner towards a yearly running target.

“This helps raise the profile of small clubs and helps them showcase their DJs.

“The last room, The Motown Cafe, takes over the Street Level bar and restaurant facility to play the golden sounds of Tamla Motown which many believe are the bedrock of the Northern Soul scene.”