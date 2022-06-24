Popular Old Town book shop set to close this summer after 10 years

Lodge Books, which is based in a converted coachman’s lodge attached to a 19th Century Georgian house on South Back Lane, will reach its final chapter at the end of the summer on a date yet to be confirmed. Photo: Google Maps

Lodge Books, which is based in a converted coachman’s lodge attached to a 19th Century Georgian house on South Back Lane, will reach its final chapter at the end of the summer on a date yet to be confirmed.

The publishing arm of the operation, which has helped many local and national writers to get their work in print, will continue.

Proprietor Susan Hutchinson has thanked all the customers, visitors and authors who have supported the shop over the past 10 years.

She said: “I am closing the shop at the end of the summer (date to be confirmed but most likely end of August), mainly due to a desire for semi-retirement and to spend more time travelling and on my allotment.

“In the meantime, I am aiming to sell as much stock as possible with all second hand books being half price or less.

“The shop will have been open for 10 years and I would like to thank all visitors to the shop in that time: the regulars, those just dropping in for a chat or visiting the Old Town, and the many local authors that I have worked with.

“I shall be be continuing with the publishing side but will be doing so from home.