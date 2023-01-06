Popular Scarborough saxophonist Alan “Piggy” Pickering has died aged 66

Alan "Piggy" Pickering

Mr Pickering was born in Ebberston on August 6, 1956, and grew up in the village with his siblings Helen, Simon, Paul and the late Gary.

After leaving school he worked as a mechanic, following a passion for scooters which would remain with him for the rest of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pickering suffered a near fatal accident at the age of 20, when a tractor and plough pulled out in front of him while he was riding home from work on his beloved Lambretta.

He was hospitalised for 6 months, comatose for 6 weeks and had to endure a tracheotomy and many procedures to maintain his airways over the years.

The accident resulted in a traumatic brain injury which left him unstable and having to learn to walk and talk again, which affected the rest of his life.

Mr Pickering found therapy in the form of music, and encouraged by Professor Moghissi, his surgeon from Castle Hill Hospital, started playing the saxophone as rehabilitation after his tracheotomy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Alan has been playing his saxophone for the public, raising money for charities, becoming a regular character around Scarborough, Malton, Pickering and York.

His dedicated efforts towards his love of scootering, saxophone playing and charity work appears to have touched many throughout his later years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GoFundMe appeal to help Mr Pickering’s mother with the funeral costs has been launched and may be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/alan-piggy-pickering.

Mr Pickering’s sister, Helen, said: “We greatly miss Alan, it is truly a devastating time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how desperately hard times are, but would greatly appreciate any contribution toward funeral costs, with spare monies going back to the local charities that Alan so dearly supported.

“We are also trying to find a local charity working with the disabled or disadvantaged who would benefit from his saxophone, recorders and harmonica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you know anyone who would like to receive them, please email [email protected].”