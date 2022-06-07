Popular Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition sees more people visit to Sewerby Hall

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 55 years. Photo submitted

On loan from the Natural History Museum in London, the exhibition is on display until Sunday, July 17, and, during its first four weeks, has seen an increase of 46% in visitor numbers at the attraction, compared to the equivalent period in 2019.

The exhibition features exceptional images capturing fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

Curator Janice Smith said: “We have had visitors travelling long distances to see the exhibition, and we have also had overwhelmingly enthusiastic reaction to the exhibition on our feedback forms, and on our social media. There is no doubt that more people are taking time to visit the house itself since the exhibition opened.

“It’s also very encouraging to see that our visitors are taking lots of time to read all the captions which describe the photos, and are keen to absorb the information and key messages which go with the stunning images on display.”

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “I am absolutely delighted that this amazing and powerful exhibition is proving every bit as popular as we hoped it would do!

“It forms an excellent addition to any visit to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and I urge anybody who would like to see it to get there before 17 July!”