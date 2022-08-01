Postcode Lottery delight as hundreds of Kilham residents share £3.2 million jackpot

Neighbours Stephen Artley, Brenda Moore and Sally Yearnshire all took home £100,000. Photo courtesy of Darren Casey

The YO25 4 postcode sector was revealed as the winner with 792 people in the community picking up a cheque.

The postcode area won the multi-million pound lottery prize for the second time.

In June 2019, £3 million was shared between 338 residents when YO25 4 was selected.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Artley is shocked to find out he has won £100,000. Photo courtesy of Darren Casey

Among the winners was Sally Yearnshire (57) – a NHS nursing sister and grandmother-of-eight, who treated the UK’s first Covid patients, Stephen Artley (42) who moved house but kept playing with his previous ‘lucky’ postcode after winning over £4k in 2019, Elizabeth Kennedy (61) who also won People’s Postcode Lottery back in 2019 and Brenda Moore (77) a grandmother who moved to the postcode with her family in December.

Sally Yearnshire said: “I can’t believe it. I didn’t dream as big as £100,000. You just don’t think it’ll be you and it’s happened twice.

“It has been very hard over the last few years but I’m incredibly proud of my hard-working team who have been nominated for a Golden Hearts Award by the NHS Trust.

“After all that’s happened, this is just amazing. I’m going to buy a faster car for starters and buy a new sittee.

The YO25 4 postcode sector was announced as the winner of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Postcode Millions prize on Saturday, July 30, with 792 people in the community picking up a cheque. Photo courtesy of Darren Casey

“I bought a hot tub after I won in 2019 and I’m going to treat my grandkids and my dogs Mollie and Dollie.”

Sally’s husband Dougie said: “She really deserves it, she’s had a really tough couple of years working as a sister on a Covid ward.”

Stephen Artley said: “I can’t believe this is real.

“We won over £4,000 a few years ago. Although we’ve moved house since then, we kept playing with our old postcode as we thought it might be lucky, but we didn’t think it would be this lucky.

“We’re currently renovating our house and this will go a long way but we’ll also book a holiday.

“I’d love to go back to Australia because I lived there when I was younger.”

Elizabeth Kennedy said: “I can’t believe this has happened again!

“We won £4,254 in 2019 and kept playing because we liked supporting the charities, but we never thought we’d win again.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic meeting some of our winners in East Riding.