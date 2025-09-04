Postponed Whitby junction improvements to begin Monday September 8

The improvement work is expected to last 12 weeks

Postponed Whitby roadworks at the junction of the A171 New Bridge with Spital Bridge have been rescheduled to begin on Monday September 8.

Work was initially due to begin on Monday September 1, but was postponed due to the closure of the A171 following the outbreak of the Langdale Moor Fire.

The works form part of the £2.3 million Whitby harbourside public realm project, funded by the Whitby Town Deal, which aims to improve the area around the swing bridge and improve safety for road users and pedestrians.

The work, which will begin on Monday 8 September, is expected to last for 12 weeks.

It will involve installing new traffic lights, amendments to islands and kerb lines, and the resurfacing of the new junction.

There will be four new places clearly signed for pedestrians to cross, including on the A171 in one movement.

Most of the works will take place during the daytime between 7am and 7pm. However, during the first week, works will be 7pm to 2am, and for the second and last week, they will be daytime and evening.

The on-site team will help in managing access to properties and businesses. However, there may be periods when vehicle access will not be possible.

Access for pedestrians will be maintained, but it may be necessary to use temporary barriered walkways.