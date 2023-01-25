Pothole Watch: Scarborough road deemed ‘dangerous’ as residents urge council to repair potholes

The road in question links Burniston Road, the A165, with Station Road in Scalby.

The potholes on Field Lane, Newby have been reported to the council 33 times, either anonymously or multiple complaints by one person.

The potholes on Station Lane, Scalby have been reported to the council three times.

One of the potholes on Field Lane.

A resident of High Mill Estate said: "We have to use this road as it is the only access to the estate.

"The potholes appeared over the Christmas/New Year period, and there are construction lorries using it all the time for the Keepmoat development on the estate, again this is the only access road to a site that will eventually have 450 homes.

"There are some really bad potholes all along Station Road and Field Lane which cause cars to swerve to avoid them or risk damaging their car wheels and tyres.

"I'm also concerned for cyclists as it's impossible for them to cycle along the road safely."

The potholes have been a cause of concern for road users and residents.

Concerns have been raised by the residents and users of this road following the recent winter weather resulting in icy roads.

A resident said: “It’s always been a bad road in winter. It’s an annual thing, the road disintegrates in winter because water gets into the cracks, freezes and then opens it up into a pothole.

“It’s patched up annually, but there’s still deep ones which are like crevices.

“The road is dangerous enough as it is. It’s not well lit, cars don’t adhere to the speed limit and drivers have to weave in and out to avoid the potholes.”

Concerns were also raised about the thin pathway, meaning it can be dangerous for walkers making the most of the rural area.

There were also concerns about what damage the potholes here - and elsewhere - cause to vehicles and bicycles.North Yorkshire County Council is the current authority responsible for maintaining most of the town’s roads.

They examine potholes on a number of factors; how serious the damage to the road is, how busy the road is and what best use they can make of their resources, staff and repair vehicles.

Pothole repairs are priortised on the level of risk to road users, which is based on a number of factors including the depth, size and location of the pothole on the road; the volume of traffic; and the speed of the road.

NYCC’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “North Yorkshire is England’s largest county with 5,753 miles of roads, and our teams work hard throughout the year to maintain a safe, efficient road network.

“Our aim is to maximise the amount of planned maintenance work whilst ensuring safety by fixing potholes or other defects. All reported potholes are inspected and, if necessary, repaired promptly based on the level of risk to road users.

“We encourage members of the public to report potholes or other highway faults using our online reporting system at www.northyorks.gov.uk/potholes-and-road-condition-issues ”Two years ago, The Scarborough News launched Pothole Watch following a surge of complaints about the towns roads.

