Left: Donna Connelly and Right: Damaged car tyre. Photos: Donna Connelly

Donna Connelly, from Doncaster, realised after parking her vehicle that the road surface had lifted and stuck to her tyres.

The road had recently been surface dressed, a process that involves spraying bitumen – a sticky tar-like substance – before spreading stone chippings on top.

Photos show the damage to the car's tyres. Photos: Donna Connelly

Donna had only bought her £15,500 car two weeks before the trip and says it now needs four new tyres and the paintwork has been damaged by loose stone chippings.

Not only were her tyres ruined but also her holiday.

She added: "We’d planned to explore the area but we didn’t want to move the car.

"I was really nervous driving home."

She wants North Yorkshire County Council to pay for the repairs but has not yet been able to speak to anyone directly.

Richard Marr, highways area manager for North Yorkshire County Council, said: “We would advise the lady in question to make a third party claim via our website.

“It would therefore be inappropriate to comment on this particular case until the claim process has been concluded.