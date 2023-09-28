Powerful message shared by councils to recruit foster carers across North Yorkshire

A powerful new film has been released to recruit more foster carers in the biggest collaboration of its kind nationally to show that anyone can potentially care for a child or young person in need.

The Any Of Us project will be the largest public sector fostering film collaboration yet, with North Yorkshire Council joining more than 80 participants from Northumberland to Brighton and Liverpool to Kent.

The film – the sixth produced by this growing partnership of councils and children’s trusts to promote local authority fostering – was launched on Tuesday (September 26) and can be viewed via www.northyorks.gov.uk/fostering-north-yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any Of Us looks at three very different people who all show some of the attributes needed to be a foster carer in incidents from their daily lives – Ayesha going to the aid of a pedestrian after a minor road accident, Neil calming down an aggressive situation in a snooker club, and Marsha identifying a young person showing signs of distress and intervening with them at school. These are different individuals in very different scenarios, but each in their own way shows the caring instinct that is fundamental to being a foster carer.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film develops so that it becomes clear that one of these three everyday people will become the foster carer to Chloe. The main characters’ stories are all interwoven with Chloe’s, as we see her journey into fostering.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: “First and foremost, this highlights the fact that anyone who cares has the potential to become a foster carer.

“All councils have their own area they want to recruit foster carers from, so it makes great business sense to collaborate to produce a high-quality film that communicates a universal message - we all need more people to step forward and become foster carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That message is the same, from London to North Yorkshire – every town, city and county - consider whether you can offer a home to our most vulnerable children and young people.

“We really care about the work that we do. It’s all about giving children a chance to thrive and become the best person they can be.”

Fostering North Yorkshire is the council’s not-for-profit fostering service and until December 31, newly approved foster carers are being offered a golden hello of £500.

Anyone interested in fostering for Fostering North Yorkshire can visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/fostering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Any Of Us film has been produced by Reel TwentyFive and project managed by CAN Digital.

Project director Rachel Brown said: “Whilst there is always a core message about the difference fostering makes within our films, Any Of Us has been more ambitious in telling three different stories from diverse foster carers, based around them sharing their experiences with people considering fostering.

“We hope that this will mean that the film and its messaging will appeal to as wide an audience as possible and encourage people to foster for their local authority.

“Fostering directly with your council or children’s trust means that you can support your local community by working with a fostering service that is dedicated to supporting local children and young people who need a nurturing, safe fostering home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad