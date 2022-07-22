Practice 3 in Bridlington named as one of seven East Riding coronavirus vaccination sites

The NHS has released the locations of centres offering coronavirus vaccinations in Hull and the East Riding. Photo by Simon Hulme

The NHS has released the locations of centres offering coronavirus vaccinations to those invited in Hull and the East Riding. However, residents have been urged to wait for their turn.

Details made public this week show coronavirus vaccinations are taking place at two locations in Hull and seven in the East Riding.

The NHS is set to inform residents once it is their turn to receive the vaccine.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Anne Jeffreys, local GP and East Riding Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Chairperson said: “The vaccination programme in East Riding of Yorkshire is well underway.

“All our GP practices are working together through their Primary Care Networks to currently vaccinate priority people through seven locations in the area as well as people in care homes and those who are housebound.

“Local residents don’t have to do anything, we understand there is a huge amount of interest and we urge people to be patient with us and not to contact their GP Practice to book an appointment.

“The vaccination programme will take months, it will not happen in a few days.

“No one will be excluded from the programme and when it is their turn to be vaccinated, people will receive a telephone call from their GP to book an appointment along with details of where to go.”

Vaccination centres in the East Riding are:

○ Medical Centre Bridlington – Practice 3 – Station Avenue, Bridlington

○ Alfred Bean Hospital– Bridlington Road, Driffield

○ Bartholemew Medical Practice – Woodland Avenue, Goole

○ Beverley Race Course- York Road, Beverley

○ Brough Surgery – Centurion Way, Brough

○ Church View Surgery– Market Hill, Hedon

○ Willerby Hill – Beverley Road, Willerby