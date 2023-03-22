News you can trust since 1882
Prayer meeting to mark 200th anniversary of the visit of preacher John Oxtoby to Filey

‘Prayers for Filey’ meeting to mark 200th anniversary of the visit of preacher John Oxtoby.

By Louise Perrin
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:59 GMT
St Oswald's Church, Filey
St Oswald's Church, Filey
St Oswald's Church, Filey

John Oxtoby (often referred to as Praying Johnny) was an evangelist and Primitive Methodist preacher.

He came to Filey on March 23, 1823 and prayed for the town on Mill Hill at what was to be the beginning of a spiritual revival for the town.

A meeting to commemorate the occasion will take place at St Oswald’s Church, Church Cliff Drive, Filey on Thursday March 23 at 7pm.

The meeting is cross denominational and will have ministers from all the churches in Filey praying.

It will be led by Rev Jonathan Couper and an address will be by Bishop Graham Cray.

