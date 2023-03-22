Prayer meeting to mark 200th anniversary of the visit of preacher John Oxtoby to Filey

St Oswald's Church, Filey

John Oxtoby (often referred to as Praying Johnny) was an evangelist and Primitive Methodist preacher.

He came to Filey on March 23, 1823 and prayed for the town on Mill Hill at what was to be the beginning of a spiritual revival for the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting to commemorate the occasion will take place at St Oswald’s Church, Church Cliff Drive, Filey on Thursday March 23 at 7pm.

The meeting is cross denominational and will have ministers from all the churches in Filey praying.