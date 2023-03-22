Prayer meeting to mark 200th anniversary of the visit of preacher John Oxtoby to Filey
‘Prayers for Filey’ meeting to mark 200th anniversary of the visit of preacher John Oxtoby.
John Oxtoby (often referred to as Praying Johnny) was an evangelist and Primitive Methodist preacher.
He came to Filey on March 23, 1823 and prayed for the town on Mill Hill at what was to be the beginning of a spiritual revival for the town.
A meeting to commemorate the occasion will take place at St Oswald’s Church, Church Cliff Drive, Filey on Thursday March 23 at 7pm.
The meeting is cross denominational and will have ministers from all the churches in Filey praying.
It will be led by Rev Jonathan Couper and an address will be by Bishop Graham Cray.