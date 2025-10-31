Preserving seaside railway heritage: £3.6m investment project at Filey station is completed

Filey station was built in 1846 by renowned North-Eastern railway architect GT Andrews.

Filey station has welcomed visitors to the seaside town for nearly 180 years – and will continue to do so for generations to come after its £3.6million upgrade.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail has worked with partners on the refurbishment of the grade II listed building, which opened in 1846.

The project has included repairs to the lantern roof – including extensive glazing and tile work and adding safe walkways for easier maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been improvements to the café, toilets, drainage, and in the train shed – including two ornate cast iron windows.

Jake Walton, Network Rail senior asset engineer, said: “Seaside stations like Filey hold a special place in the hearts of people from much further afield than their towns – being closely linked to generations of memories of days out.

“We’re delighted to have completed a wide-ranging suite of improvements here at Filey which protect the building as a piece of railway heritage while making the station fit for modern passenger use, and for generations to come.”

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: “It’s great to see a building with such heritage be looked after to make sure that families and friends can come together on our beautiful coastline for another 180 years. Being able to access the coast by train is important for our local economy, environment and the health of our communities.”

The Railway Heritage Trust backed the project with contributions totalling £53,000 for restoration of the train shed windows and roofs of the ancillary buildings.