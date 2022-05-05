Prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition will be on show at Sewerby Hall from this Saturday – find out more here

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 55 years. Image by Stefano Unterthiner

The exhibition will run until Sunday, July 17 and will be accompanied by an exciting programme of events every weekend throughout its run, and events for younger visitors every Friday.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for over 55 years.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “I am very proud to say that this exhibition will be the first time that Sewerby Hall has hosted a national touring exhibition, and what a stunning exhibition it is.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition will run until Sunday, July 17. Photo by Martin Gregus

“It’s very pleasing that we are able to host this prestigious – and very important – exhibition in the East Riding once again, and now in such an iconic venue as Sewerby Hall and Gardens.”

Entry to the exhibition is included in the admission price, and a range of associated merchandise will also be on sale in the Welcome Centre throughout the run of the exhibition.