Primary School near Bridlington receives donation to help children learn more about the natural world
Boynton Primary School receives donation to help supply children with planters.
Peter Kalesnikovs, member of the North Wolds Lions, presented a cheque to Boynton Primary School to help with their fundraising to buy planters for the children.
The school has already raised £200 towards the planters and with the help of North Wolds Lions an additional £300 has been received to help with their project.
The planters will provide opportunities for the children to enjoy growing vegetables and flowers whilst developing their learning.
North Wolds Lions are a volunteer run group who serve the community by running fundraising events to support those in need.
Visit https://lionsdistrict105n.org/north-wolds/ for more on the North Wolds Lions, and https://www.boyntonprimaryschool.co.uk/ for more on Boyton Primary School.