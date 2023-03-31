News you can trust since 1882
Primary School near Bridlington receives donation to help children learn more about the natural world

Boynton Primary School receives donation to help supply children with planters.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:48 BST

Peter Kalesnikovs, member of the North Wolds Lions, presented a cheque to Boynton Primary School to help with their fundraising to buy planters for the children.

The school has already raised £200 towards the planters and with the help of North Wolds Lions an additional £300 has been received to help with their project.

The planters will provide opportunities for the children to enjoy growing vegetables and flowers whilst developing their learning.

North Wolds Lion Peter Kalesnikovs presenting a cheque for £300 to Kay Kelly, Headteacher of Boynton Primary School
North Wolds Lions are a volunteer run group who serve the community by running fundraising events to support those in need.

Visit https://lionsdistrict105n.org/north-wolds/ for more on the North Wolds Lions, and https://www.boyntonprimaryschool.co.uk/ for more on Boyton Primary School.

