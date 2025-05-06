Primary school near Whitby celebrates 150th anniversary with commemorative bench
The bench, which celebrates the school’s 150th anniversary, has been placed on the school field as a lasting tribute to the generations of pupils who have passed through its doors.
The idea came from the Friends of Lealholm School who wanted to create a meaningful and practical legacy.
The bench was commissioned and designed to mark the significant milestone and a tree will be planted in the centre.
Children and staff alike are delighted with the final product and know that children will get a lot of use from it, as well as it being a lasting tribute and remembrance for future pupils.
The bench will serve as a space for pupils to gather, reflect, and enjoy for years to come, ensuring that this important milestone is remembered for generations.
