Prince William and Kate to visit Scarborough for royal engagement to launch mental health fund
Scarborough will receive a royal visit for the first time in more than two years, it has been announced.
Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scarborough next week during an official royal engagement to launch a new fund aimed at supporting mental health initiatives.
Prince William and Kate will visit the Yorkshire Coast on Thursday November 3 as part of a collaboration between the Royal Foundation and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.
The Royal Foundation is a charity established by the future monarchs with projects supporting conservation, early years development, mental health and the emergency services.
During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses are expected to meet and engage with several organisations that benefit from the funding and support young people with their mental health.
They will also see first-hand how community organisations across Scarborough are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living.
The Two Ridings Community Foundation tackles issues across North and East Yorkshire – including rural suicide, poverty and children’s wellbeing. Since 2000, it has handed out more than £15m to surrounding communities.
The discussion of mental health has been an important topic for the prince, who has spoken candidly about the issue for several years. Earlier this month, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a mental health special on BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat with experts and campaigners.
Scarborough’s last royal visit by a serving monarch was more than a decade ago when the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip officially opened the refurbished Open Air Theatre in 2010.
King Charles III, as the Prince of Wales, visited GCHQ Scarborough at Irton Moor in 2014. Princess Anne thanked staff at Scarborough Hospital at the height of the Covid pandemic with a visit in 2020.