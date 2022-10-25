Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Scarborough next week during an official royal engagement to launch a new fund aimed at supporting mental health initiatives.

Prince William and Kate will visit the Yorkshire Coast on Thursday November 3 as part of a collaboration between the Royal Foundation and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

The Royal Foundation is a charity established by the future monarchs with projects supporting conservation, early years development, mental health and the emergency services.

Prince William and Kate will visit Scarborough next month, it has been confirmed. (Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses are expected to meet and engage with several organisations that benefit from the funding and support young people with their mental health.

They will also see first-hand how community organisations across Scarborough are rallying to help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The Two Ridings Community Foundation tackles issues across North and East Yorkshire – including rural suicide, poverty and children’s well-being. Since 2000, it has handed out more than £15m to surrounding communities.

The discussion of mental health has been an important topic for the prince, who has spoken candidly about the issue for several years. Earlier this month, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a mental health special on BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat with experts and campaigners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The royal pair will meet with organisations who support the community in Scarborough. (Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images)