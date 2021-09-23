Antiques Road Trip star Angus Ashworth. (STV TV)

Producers from STV Studios are looking to talk to anyone who may have collections they would like to sell, or perhaps are planning to downsize, emigrate, or need to clear their house for any other reason.

Expert auctioneer Angus will travel the country to help people turn household clutter into serious profit, looking to uncover hidden treasures in every house clearance.

Once he’s helped with the clear-out, Angus will then invite people to bring items to his Ryedale auction house, where they might make a bit of cash.

But regardless of the final result, everyone taking part goes on a heartwarming journey of discovery, with Angus by their side.

The first series of The Yorkshire Auction House aired on the Discovery-owned channel Really in March this year, and quickly became one of the channel’s best-performing original commissions of 2021.

Angus Ashworth said: “I would urge anyone who needs help with a clearance to join me! It never fails to amaze me what can be found lurking in an attic or the depths of a garage.

"It’s always a privilege being invited into people’s homes and hearing the stories behind their hidden treasures, so if you’d like help with your clearance – and the opportunity to make a bit of money – please get in touch with us.”