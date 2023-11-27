Prolific Bridlington author is on the hunt for information about two boat sinkings- including renowned Yorkshire Belle

Author Richard M Jones is appealing for information about the sinkings of the Bridlington pleasure boat Yorkshire Belle and the Grimsby trawler Othello.

The Othello tribute has now been installed at the Royal Naval Patrol Service Memorial. Photo: Richard M Jones.

Mr Jones, who just published his 20th book, is also hoping there are relatives of the crew members who could help him with his research as it was announced that a memorial to the Othello has been installed at the Royal Naval Patrol Service Memorial in Grimsby.

On April 11, 1941 the Bridlington pleasure boat Yorkshire Belle and the Grimsby trawler Othello, both taken up by the Royal Navy for war service, were sunk in a mine explosion together in the river Humber.

A total of 21 crew were lost, there were no survivors. The only bodies to come ashore were four from the Yorkshire Belle.

Mr Jones said: “In July last year, the Bridlington veterans and local businesses were amazing in helping me put up a memorial plaque to the Yorkshire Belle in the town memorial garden.

I would like to extend a huge thanks to UK Operational Support Services Ltd for funding the latest plaque, Associated British Ports for giving me permission to have it placed where it is – overlooking the very docks where it spent so many years as a civilian fishing vessel.

"It is important to remember these ships as over 80 years has now passed with only now their stories coming to light.

"Over the past few years I have gathered information on both the Yorkshire Belle and Othello in order to tell their stories in a book on this forgotten tragedy.”