News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Prolific criminal jailed for 18 months after attempted robbery on Seamer Road, Scarborough

A prolific criminal who hunted a man down in the street and demanded his wallet has finally received his comeuppance.
By Court Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 16:06 BST- 3 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:07 BST

Keith Whitehead, 46, and another named man chased the terrified victim down Seamer Road and Falsgrave Road in Scarborough.

The victim was tripped or fell near the Shell garage where his tormentors demanded his money, mobile phone and cigarettes, York Crown Court heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whitehead ultimately admitted attempted robbery but was spared jail in March when he received a 21-month suspended prison sentence despite his massive criminal record.

Keith David WhiteheadKeith David Whitehead
Keith David Whitehead
Most Popular

However, he wasn’t so lucky today when the same judge jailed him for 18 months for breaching the suspended sentence by failing to keep in touch with the Probation Service and attend an office appointment.

Prosecutor Kelly Clark said that Whitehead, lately of Harrogate, had also failed to inform probation officers of his whereabouts which was one of the conditions of his suspended sentence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The attempted robbery occurred in 2021 when a woman saw two men chasing a man down Seamer Road and Falsgrave Road and at about 1am.

The victim was either tripped or fell over whereupon Whitehead and his cohort “stood over him and continued to make demands for his mobile (phone) and money so they could buy cigarettes and alcohol”.

Whitehead’s partner-in-crime began rifling through the victim’s pockets looking for cash and cigarettes.

The named female witness heard shouts of, “Give me your money; give me your wallet”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When she and another woman tried to intervene, Whitehead’s pal aimed a volley of abuse at her and looked like he was about to hit her, said Ms Clark.

The women called police and two officers followed Whitehead and his sidekick, who tried to walk away.

The officers found the victim, who had been out with friends, on Seamer Road.

He told them that two men had threatened him and chased him down the street after he refused their demand for cigarettes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He said he was scared and started to run down Seamer Road, heading to the Shell garage, (and) was chased by two males a short distance from the garage,” said Ms Clark.

Both men were arrested and initially tried to blame each other, but Whitehead ultimately admitted the offence, was handed a 21-month jail sentence suspended for two years in March, and subsequently admitted breaching that order.

Ms Clark said that Whitehead’s criminal record comprised 40 previous convictions for 90 offences including “lots” of acquisitive crime, as well as assault occasioning actual bodily harm and harassment.

Whitehead’s solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said his client was homeless and had been living rough in Harrogate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added that Whitehead - who had an alcohol problem and had been drinking on the night in question - was “not feeling safe” in Harrogate because a man who had assaulted him had just been released from prison.

He said Whitehead had subsequently moved from Harrogate to Leeds without letting the Probation Service know.

Judge Simon Hickey told Whitehead he had “blown” the chance he had given him in March to avoid jail.

He told the defendant: “I accept you have a difficult life and (that) you may be involved in the drug world, and you wanted to move away from drugs (in Harrogate), but you’ve blown it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s a pattern here of non-compliance (with the court order) and you’ve not engaged (with the Probation Service), so you’ve squandered your chance.”

Whitehead will serve half of the 18-month sentence behind bars before being released on prison licence.

Read More
IN PICTURES: These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crime...
Related topics:HarrogateScarborough