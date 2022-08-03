Prolific local author Richard M Jones to launch 18th book at Bridlington Central Library shipwrecks talk

Bridlington-based author Richard M Jones with his new publication entitled ‘Around the World in Shipwreck Adventures’ – his 18th book.

The talk, on Thursday, August 18 at 3pm, will also see the launch of Mr Jones’ new publication entitled ‘Around the World in Shipwreck Adventures’ – the 18th book penned by the Bridlington-based writer.

The launch event is free of charge and there is no need to book in advance to attend.

It is inevitable that divers would recover relics and that the history of these vessels would be documented – but what of the ones that are abandoned? What of the boilers on Reighton beach and the machinery laid at Cayton Bay? What heroic rescues were carried out only to be overshadowed by other events?

All will be revealed by Mr Jones during the library talk.

A spokesman said: “This latest book tells the story of Richard’s journeys around the globe looking at wrecked ships, maritime marvels and historic relics.

“This account of one man’s quest to highlight forgotten tragedies and fascinating wrecks takes him to the Caribbean, Indian Ocean, Persian Gulf, Mediterranean and, of course, the Yorkshire Coast. The book will be sold at a discount and signed by the author.”

Sarah Hutchinson, at Bridlington Central Library, said: “Richard’s research is showing no sign of ending so if you know of any shipwreck information that you think might be relevant, do please come along and share your knowledge – or your queries.”