Prolific Scarborough offender jailed for dealing heroin and crack cocaine

A prolific offender has been jailed for four years for supplying heroin and crack cocaine.

Shayne Garnett, 54, from Scarborough, was due to receive the maximum seven-year jail sentence because it was his third conviction for dealing Class A drugs.

Instead, he received a four-year jail term at York Crown Court today due to mitigating circumstances including his age and infirmity.

Garnett and his co-accused Robert Grafton-Holt were arrested on the A64 at Selby in July 2020 and charged with two counts of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

They initially denied the offences but Garnett admitted both counts on the second day of his trial earlier this year and Grafton-Holt pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Grafton-Holt, of Burton Stone Lane, York, was given a two-year suspended prison sentence in May after admitting the offences on the day of trial.

Prosecutor Rachael Landin said Garnett, of Norwood Street, Scarborough, had 67 previous offences on his record including two previous convictions for dealing Class A drugs.

In October 2016, he and two other dealers were jailed for a combined 20 years after they were caught running a highly lucrative drug-dealing operation in York.

It was said that they may have raked in as much as £1.8 million over three-and-a-half years by selling heroin and cocaine from a council flat in The Groves.

Defence barrister Charlotte Noddings said that Garnett had an array of serious health problems.

Judge Anthony Hawks said Garnett had an “appalling record for a variety of offences” including seven drug matters.

However, he said that Garnett’s age and ill health meant it would be “unjust” to impose the maximum seven-year jail sentence.