Prolonged rain leads to busy weekend of calls for Scarborough and Whitby fire crews

Heavy rain over the weekend saw a number of weather-related calls for Scarborough area firefighters.
By Louise Perrin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST
Flooding led to a number of calls for fire crews across the borough
Flooding led to a number of calls for fire crews across the borough

The first call was received on Saturday morning when crew were called at 6.50am to an incident on Moor Lane, Newby.

Scarborough crew assisted with flooding in domestic property caused by heavy rainfall.

Crews were unable to stem flow of water but offered advice and liaised with the council regarding sandbags.

At 7.32am, in High Hawsker, Whitby crews responded to reports of high levels of flood water through a housing estate. No properties were affected so crews gave advice.

At 7.58am, on Hackness Road, Scarborough crews attended a property at risk of flooding due to rainfall. However, no action was taken by the Fire Service due to water not reaching property.

At 9.15am at Briggswath, Whitby crews assisted with unblocking a culvert to prevent properties from flooding due to heavy rainfall.

At 9.48am on Hackness Road, Scarborough crews attended a domestic garage and pumped water from the area and advised the occupant to contact an electrician.

At 10.05am in East Ayton, Filey crews attended a chimney fire that was out on arrival. Crews carried out an inspection and gave advice.

At 10:53am, on New Quay Road, Whitby, Lythe crews attended a pub to assist with a flooded cellar. Crews pumped water out using a light portable pump.

At 12:30pm, on Hinderwell Lane, Runswick Bay, Lythe crews assisted with flooding to a street. Crews used main pump to lower water levels.

On Sunday, at 2.29pm, crews from Scarborough attended reports of a static caravan on fire in Scalby, crews used one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

