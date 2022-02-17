Promoters who brought Kylie, Lewis Capaldi and Britney Spears to Scarborough sign five-year deal with Halifax's Piece Hall

Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough - have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote shows with The Piece Hall Trust.

The agreement will mean more huge names performing at The Piece Hall.

The North West-based promoters - who are part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company – say there will be more than a dozen open air shows at the historic venue this June and July.

The deal means more music legends will be coming to Halifax.

Headliners announced so far include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paul Weller, Paloma Faith, Tom Jones, Primal Scream and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Cuffe and Taylor founder, Peter Taylor, said: "We are beyond delighted to confirm we have entered into an exclusive five-year agreement with The Piece Hall Trust.

"This historic and iconic Yorkshire venue is simply stunning. We pledge to build on the work already undertaken by the Trust and deliver an exciting programme which has wide appeal for music fans.

"Live Nation work with some of the biggest music acts in the world and we cannot wait to bring major artists here to Halifax to play this special venue."

The Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust teams at The Piece Hall courtyard: Joe Robinson (Senior Event Manager), Daniel Cuffe (Cuffe and Taylor co-founder), Sir Roger Marsh (Chair of The Piece Hall Trust), Nicky Chance-Thompson (CEO of The Piece Hall) and Peter Taylor (Cuffe and Taylor co-founder).

Chair of The Piece Hall Trust, Sir Roger Marsh, said: "Our vision for The Piece Hall to be a world class attraction, means we need to host world-class artists and Cuffe and Taylor and Live Nation have the expertise to deliver this.

"So much has been achieved since we reopened four years ago and I'm incredibly proud of that, but we remain hugely ambitious for the future.

"This new partnership with a leader in the entertainment world and a promoter with a great reputation will see our iconic building welcome some iconic acts, cementing The Piece Hall's reputation as a leading music venue, as well as securing income for the Trust and contributing to the economic regeneration of Calderdale and Yorkshire."

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: "Cuffe and Taylor have an amazing track record in delivering live shows at iconic and historic venues across the UK, and we look forward to working with them to build on our great track record to date.