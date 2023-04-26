News you can trust since 1882
Property expert in East Yorkshire to launch her own business covering Bridlington and beyond

A well-known East Yorkshire estate agent has launched her own business covering swathes of the county.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST

Linda Taylor has worked in the industry for 36 years and has a wealth of experience across residential sales, lettings, facilities management, commercial and new homes.

“I am so excited to be starting this new venture,” she said. “The classic estate agent business is being eroded now that online and less expensive ways of buying and selling property have come to the fore.

Ms Taylor has started her new business with eXp UK to provide a “bespoke service”.

Well-known estate agent Linda Taylor is striking out on her own with a new business covering East Yorkshire.
She said: “People want and deserve something different – and that’s what I am offering – a personal, one-to-one experience for my clients, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“I have worked through varying and extremely tough markets and I am eager to help people through the challenges of selling as well as buying.

“In fact, as soon as my first board went up, I was contacted for a number of valuations.”

The new agency will cover the whole of the East Riding of Yorkshire, including Bridlington, Leconfield, Beverley, Driffield, Hull and surrounding villages and coastal towns.

Property is my passion, I love it,” she added. “And as I have worked in this region for over 35 years, I have also established great working relationships with solicitors, surveyors and financial service professionals to ensure my clients and future clients have the most supportive and stress-free moving process as possible.”

Linda Taylor can be contacted via 07572 063 555 or email [email protected]

