Proposal for four residential bungalows in Filey that would ‘erode character’ of the area rejected by council

An application to build four residential bungalows near Filey’s seaside has been rejected by the council over concerns about its impact on the area.

Seadale Caravan Camp Ltd’s outline application for the construction of four bungalows on land at the front of Seadale Terrace in Filey has been rejected by North Yorkshire Council.

The council, which rejected the proposal on Tuesday, August 22, said that the scheme was not in line with local policies and said that the development would “erode the character” of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed grass site has a public right of way running through it and is bound by residential dwellings to the west and north.

Each of the four proposed bungalows was identical in layout and appearance and would have included two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area.

The bungalows would be constructed from brick, with concrete roof tiles, UPVC windows, and composite doors.

However, several concerns were raised by planning officers, consultees, and members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filey Town Council and the Public Rights of Way objected to the scheme whilst the county archaeologist recommended a scheme of mitigation if the plan were approved, as the site is “adjacent to a known later prehistoric settlement”.

Objections were also made by 10 members of the public, who wrote to the council with concerns about amenity, traffic, access, drainage, public rights of way, and a potential loss of habitat.

The planning authority said that the proposal lacked “any sort of architectural detailing” and added that it would lead to a loss of privacy for existing residents.

It also stated that the loss of green space, on which the development was proposed, would be “harmful to the character, appearance, amenity, and identity of the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers concluded: “The proposal would erode the character of this open, green space that provides high visual amenity and fails to ensure good design.

“It also fails to ensure that the existing and future occupants of land and buildings are provided with a good standard of amenity and adequate on-site parking is proposed.”