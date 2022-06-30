Proposals to expand the zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens go before East Riding of Yorkshire Council planners

The location plan for the Sewerby Hall zoo extension. Photo courtesy of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council planning portal.

The plans, submitted by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, includes the creation of three new paddocks, new field shelters, a hay store, and the construction of footpaths.

A field shelter would be installed in each paddock to house the animals and a hay shelter in one of the new areas. Each of the paddocks would have a water supply.

The plan includes African huts which would be placed in paddock number 2.

Pathways would also be created around the paddocks for public access and the use of small vehicles.

Go to tinyurl.com/3f6nbr9r to see the full proposal including the location and sites plans, and the building elevations.