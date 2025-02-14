Proposed new site for Scarborough's Scalby School affected by unsafe concrete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a land deal with the Government to rebuild a Scarborough secondary school that was affected by crumbling concrete are set to be discussed.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive will, on Tuesday, February 18, consider proposals to lease out part of the former Graham Lower School site on Lady Edith’s Drive, to enable the possible relocation and rebuilding of Scalby School by the Department for Education.

Scalby School is currently operating from Fieldstead Crescent with separate playing fields.

It accommodates around 1,000 pupils aged between 11 and 16 and is run by a multi-academy trust.

Scalby School, Scarborough.

It is the only school in North Yorkshire to be affected by the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) issues, which was discovered in September 2023 and most pupils continue to learn in temporary classrooms.

North Yorkshire Council has offered a former secondary school site, which is currently part occupied by Springhead Sixth-Form School, to the Department of Education (DfE) after it announced plans to rebuild the RAAC-hit school.

It covers approximately 7.01 hectares and is located towards the west of Scarborough, which means if the rebuild plans are approved by the DfE, the new Scalby School will be relocated just over 1km from the existing site.

The move is part of the Government’s school rebuilding programme resulting in a significant investment subject to a feasibility study.

While there are some challenges to overcome, all parties are working constructively to try to deliver a positive outcome for communities.

North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for finance and resources, Cllr Gareth Dadd, said: “Given the site’s previous educational use, the location selected is ideal and this is an exciting investment for the school, pupils and the local community.

“The DfE is at the feasibility stage of the project and while completion of that will take time, regular updates will be shared to keep everyone informed of the stages of the development.

“We would like to stress Springhead Sixth-Form School will not be affected by the proposals and will continue to operate from its part of the site.

“In the meantime, it’s too early to comment on timescales or confirm what will happen to the existing Scalby School site, as well as the current school’s playing fields.”

Coast and Vale Learning Trust, responsible for Scalby School, has been working with Knottingley-based Delta for the past 10 months and has now received Department for Education approval to merge formally.

Headteacher, Chris Robertson, said: “The negotiation and securing of land for our new secondary school building is not just about bricks and mortar – it represents a renewed commitment to the future of our young people.

"In a coastal town where opportunities can be limited, this project offers a beacon of hope and a promise of better educational outcomes.

“This new facility will provide our students with the resources, space, and environment they truly deserve, empowering them to reach their full potential and shaping the future of our community for generations to come.

“We will endeavour to work with all stakeholders to ensure this project is delivered in a timely manner and remains focused on the interests of our local coastal community.”

If the proposals are given the green light and as part of the agreement, the new site would be leased to the academy trust on a 125-year agreement.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “The DfE has chosen to include Scalby School in its rebuild programme, which is great news for staff and pupils there, as well as the local community.”