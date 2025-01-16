Protected site of Iron Age settlement near Scarborough damaged by illegal off-roading

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The site of a significant prehistoric settlement near Hackness, has been severely damaged by repeated illegal off-roading, according to archaeologists from the North York Moors National Park Authority.

The settlement, which is thought to date back to the Iron Age – around 2,500 years ago – consists of a large rectangular enclosure containing a number of well-preserved earthwork features.

Situated in what was once a prominent location in Wykeham Forest and now managed by Forestry England, the site provides a fascinating glimpse into how people lived, farmed, and defended their communities during later prehistory.

The damage, which includes severe rutting, churn-up and disturbance to the ground, has been caused by four-wheel drive vehicles repeatedly travelling over the earth banks and ditches of the monument during (or just after) wet weather.

Damage caused by 4x4s in Wykeham Forest.

One of the historic banks has been eroded down to the rubble core.

The incident was reported by a concerned member of the Scarborough Archaeological Society in late 2024, prompting a site visit by the National Park Authority and Forestry England.

Immediate measures were taken to prevent further vehicle access, however equipment has since been used to remove these barricades and further damage has been done.

Miles Johnson, Head of Historic Environment at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “The severity of the damage is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of archaeological sites to this kind of criminal behaviour.

Chainsaws used to gain vehicle access to the site.

"It’s astonishing that those who have caused this very obvious harm to the landscape have not only returned but gone to some lengths to regain access to a clearly blocked site.

"This is not ignorance but a blatant disregard for the law.”

Illegal off-roading is any activity that involves driving a motor vehicle off a designated road without permission from the landowner.

This includes driving on non-vehicular rights of way such as footpaths, bridleways and restricted byways, or driving on vehicular routes that are legally closed to motor vehicles.

Damage caused by 4x4s in Wykeham Forest.

Illegal off-roading is different from responsible use of unsurfaced unclassified roads (UURs) and byways open to all traffic (BOATs), for so-called ‘green laning’.

Importantly, both UURs and BOATs are still classified as roads, so drivers are required to have a license and insurance, and vehicles must be taxed and registered as per the Road Traffic Act 88.

Driving a vehicle, including a car, quad bike or motorcycle, off-road without permission of the landowner is an offence.

Damage to a Scheduled Monument is also a criminal offence.

Katie Thorn, Historic Environment Advisor at Forestry England, said: “Working closely with North York Moors National Park Authority and Historic England we are aiming to repair the site to ensure it survives for future generations.”

PC Jamie Manson of North Yorkshire Police said: “We should do everything we can to preserve these sites for future generations.

“Repairing the damage caused to heritage sites by criminal activity is expensive - and the cost to local communities could be immeasurable.

“We regularly patrol these sites to ensure they are protected. I would also urge anyone who lives or works nearby to help us - report any suspicious activity to the police by dialling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.”

Anyone with information regarding the Wykeham Forest incident should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The crime reference number is 12240220658.