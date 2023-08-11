Proud Yorkshire lass wins picturesque farmhouse worth almost £2 million along with £100k in cash on her birthday

Eliza Yahioglu, 56, has won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw, a beautifully renovated, 17th century, hillside farmhouse located close to the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The house comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. Eliza is free to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

Eliza will celebrate 30 years of marriage to her husband Gokhan this November. The couple have lived in London for nearly 40 years since meeting at Brunel University in the mid 80s.

Omaze Blood Cancer UK Million Pound House Draw Yorkshire winner Eliza Yahioglu with husband Gokhan. Picture: Omaze

They’ve lived in their current home in North London for ten years and have a son Carl, 24, and a daughter Leyla, 21.

Eliza - whose winning entry came from her £25 a month Omaze subscription - is originally from Yorkshire and has been working in the financial sector for over 30 years – her husband Gokhan is the co-founder of a biotech company that specialises in cancer research.

When Omaze knocked at her door to tell her she’d scooped a prize the team discovered she was on holiday in Luxembourg celebrating her birthday, which was that very same day.

Thankfully her son Carl was at home, so Omaze video called her to share the good news.

The house in Harrogate. Picture: Omaze

After finding out she’d won her mega prize, Eliza joked that her husband was “going to struggle to top this for my birthday next year”.

An elated Eliza said: “I’ve lived in London for almost 40 years but I'm a proud Yorkshire lass at heart.

"My parents and sister still live there, so we come up as often as we can.

"We’d always dreamed of having a place in Yorkshire one day, close to what I still call home - now that dream has come true! Mum and dad can come and stay with us when we’re up here now - rather than the other way around.

Omaze Blood Cancer UK Million Pound House Draw Yorkshire

“I’ve wanted to get a dog for years, but living in London, my husband has always said we don’t have enough room to get a dog - but with this garden and being surrounded by rolling hills, he can’t use lack of space as an excuse to not get one anymore!

“We’re going to enjoy it as a family for now - this house was made for Christmas so we’ll be hosting all the family here this year for sure - but who knows what the future holds in the long-term, whatever we decide, my children’s future is more secure than ever.”

She added: “We’re really pleased the money raised from this Omaze partnership is going to help Blood Cancer UK - my husband is a cancer research scientist, so we know just how vitally important research is in the battle against this disease.”

Eliza will enjoy the tranquil countryside setting the property provides, with breath-taking views across the neighbouring valley, as well as the surrounding five acres of manicured grounds and gardens.