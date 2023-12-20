Proudfoot charitable donations to Scarborough food banks carry on in 2024

To help with the need during the current Cost of Living Crisis, Proudfoot have supported the work within the local community of both Westway Open Arms and The Rainbow Centre and donated stock monthly since Oct 2022.

They delivered their December stock to them last week and met up with their teams.

Bernie at Westway Open Arms said: “Westway Open Arms is a crisis centre located in the heart of Eastfield. We are the local foodbank and so much more.

“Our aim is to support people to alleviate the initial crisis and then support them to move forward with their lives by using their skills and personal experiences.

“Many people in our community find themselves in crisis or struggling with daily life due to unemployment, mental health related issues and the current cost of living crisis and the provision of a foodbank is imperative.

“We distribute over 50 bags of food each week. The average cost of a food parcel is between £50 and £80 depending on size of family and this lasts for an average of 3 to 5 days.

“Westway Open Arms relies on the kind donations of Proudfoots and other retailers in the Scarborough area without which we would not be able to support the families in our community.”

The money for the food donations comes from the sale of ‘charitable carrier bags’ within the various Proudfoot stores.

Jo at The Rainbow Centre said: "The Rainbow Centre is a social action centre, located on Castle Road, which provides support to homeless and vulnerable people living in the local community.

“Our day centre provides a food bank, clothing and bedding store, plus essential kitchen items and appliances. We have a community café offering affordable meals and discretionary meals for rough sleepers as well as a debt relief service for those struggling to manage their money.

"Unfortunately, Scarborough is one of the most economically deprived wards in the country with many residents living on low incomes and living in poor housing.

“Due to the current cost-of-living crisis coupled with the fact that food inflation is at its highest since 1977, we are finding many more people are struggling to make ends meet and we help bridge the gap from payday to payday by providing food.

"At present, we are distributing approximately 250 food parcels each week, which vary in value from £25 for a single person up to £75 for a family, with each parcel providing enough food for 4-5 days.

“The cost-of-living crisis is having an impact on the Rainbow Centre too. Food donations are reduced as more people are struggling to feed themselves and their family and similarly, people have less spare money in their pockets to donate to our cause.