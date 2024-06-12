Proudfoot donate £1000 to Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

By Louise French
Published 12th Jun 2024, 16:29 BST
Proudfoot director Valerie Aston presents Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team with a cheque for £1000 - Image: SRMRT
Proudfoot director Valerie Aston presents Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team with a cheque for £1000 - Image: SRMRT
Proudfoot Supermarkets has donated £1000 to Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team which has enabled them to purchase a first aid/events shelter.

The cheque presentation took place at the Dalby Inferno, a unique event held in Dalby Forest where competitors complete 10 five kilometre laps in 10 hours, with the last lap being a race.

Over 200 people entered the race with all profits made going to the team’s operational costs.

The shelter was home to the music and timing gear for the day.

The team made good use of the shelter during the race - Image: SRMRT
The team made good use of the shelter during the race - Image: SRMRT

Proudfoot director Valerie Aston said: “Proudfoot recognise and value the essential work SRMRT do within our North Yorkshire area, working alongside the police and other emergency services.

“Support with funding is so important to an organisation that is totally reliant on donations.

“We were thrilled to be able to offer to help purchase this much needed first aid/events shelter and were glad to see it in action at their recent Dalby Inferno event.”

