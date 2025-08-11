Proudfoot donate £2,000 to Newby and Scalby Library
On Friday (August 8) Valerie Aston, Director of Proudfoot Supermarket, visited the library to present the cheque to Isobel Nixon, Chairman of the library trustees.
The funding will help support the library’s summer reading challenge and contribute to the ongoing work of the valued community hub.
During the visit, Ms Aston enjoyed a morning with the trustees and volunteers, joining in a “Make a Mini Wormery” activity run by North Yorkshire Rotters.
North Yorkshire Council’s NY Rotters speak to children about looking after nature by reducing food waste and highlighting the important role worms play in maintaining healthy gardens.
The retail group has a ‘Making A Difference Locally’ (MADL) charity, which made this donation possible.This year’s charity campaign is called ‘Thrive in 2025’ and the supermarket has already donated to a number of important local causes, such as Scarborough Swimming Club and 2nd St Marks Scout Group.