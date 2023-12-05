Proudfoot give eight Scarborough groups donations to fund warm spaces this winter

Recently, groups within our Scarborough Community applied for a donation through Proudfoot’s Making A Difference, Heart of the Community, Winter Warmer Initiative

This latest round of funding was to help provide food, clothing, blankets, warm hubs and more to people who are homeless, vunerable or in need around Scarborough.

Winter can be a difficult time for many people, and especially during the current cost of living crisis

The eight successful recipients, who each received a donation of £1,000 were:

St Martins Church – Warm Hub

St Josephs Church – Warm Space

Eastfield Library – More than Books – Warm hub

YMCA Yorkshire Coast – Warm Hub

The Rainbow Centre – Warm Hub/Supporting homeless

Coastline Sight and Hearing Community – Warm Hub

Staintondale Village Hall – Warm Hub

Westway Open Arms – Soup Group & Social

Jo Laking, from The Rainbow Centre, said: “The money will be used to create a warm and welcoming space for those who have been sleeping rough.”