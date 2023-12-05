Proudfoot give eight Scarborough groups donations to fund warm spaces this winter
This latest round of funding was to help provide food, clothing, blankets, warm hubs and more to people who are homeless, vunerable or in need around Scarborough.
Winter can be a difficult time for many people, and especially during the current cost of living crisis
The eight successful recipients, who each received a donation of £1,000 were:
- St Martins Church – Warm Hub
- St Josephs Church – Warm Space
- Eastfield Library – More than Books – Warm hub
- YMCA Yorkshire Coast – Warm Hub
- The Rainbow Centre – Warm Hub/Supporting homeless
- Coastline Sight and Hearing Community – Warm Hub
- Staintondale Village Hall – Warm Hub
- Westway Open Arms – Soup Group & Social
Jo Laking, from The Rainbow Centre, said: “The money will be used to create a warm and welcoming space for those who have been sleeping rough.”
Bernie Brown, from Westway Open Arms said “ We are going to use the funds to develop a Soup & Social Group on Tuesday afternoons, starting in January.”