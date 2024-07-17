Proudfoot supermarket donates £500 to Scarborough's historic swimming club

The donation was received by club captain Eleanor Kirby, vice captains Savannah Foster and Olivia Pawlicka and national swimmers Wiktor Gora and Sammi Baloch.

The Proudfoot Group have made a £500 donation to the Scarborough Swimming Club through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established over a century ago, Scarborough Swimming Club boasts a rich history of nurturing swimmers of all ages and abilities. With dedicated coaches and a volunteer-run operation, the club provides a platform for individuals to learn, develop, and excel in the sport.

Valerie Aston, director of The Proudfoot Group, said: “We are thrilled to support the Scarborough Swimming Club. Their commitment to fostering a love for swimming and developing talented athletes aligns perfectly with our values of community investment and healthy living.”

The Scarborough Swimming Club offers a comprehensive training schedule, catering to both competitive and recreational swimmers. Membership allows individuals to participate in sessions throughout the week, with additional land training opportunities.

Fees are kept accessible, encompassing annual membership, Swim England registration, and monthly training costs.

The club actively participates in various events, including open meets, league competitions, and regional championships. Their swimmers have achieved impressive results, with numerous Yorkshire and Northeast champions, and even national champions emerging from their ranks.

Notably, the club has produced swimmers who have represented Great Britain and Scotland in Open Water Swimming and the Commonwealth Games.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Swimming Club said: “This generous donation from Proudfoot’s will be invaluable in supporting our club’s ongoing efforts. The money has been used as part payment towards our junior headsets for our swimmers.

"These enable our coaches to give valuable in-time coaching whilst the swimmer is in the water, correcting their skills and developing their strokes.

“Many of our top squad and novice swimmers have used and benefitted from these headsets and they are becoming a very impressive way to help with coaching and swimmers’ development.

"All our swimmers will benefit from these and we are grateful that The Proudfoot Group has chosen us to contribute towards their cost.

“Our ‘goal’ is to keep our costs down, which enables us to have the lowest fees. Contributions of this sort and that we do not pay anyone a salary in our club enables us to purchase new technology to help all our swimmers.”

The donation was received by club captain Eleanor Kirby, vice captains Savannah Foster and Olivia Pawlicka and national swimmers Wiktor Gora and Sammi Baloch.