Proudfoot supermarket helps Scarborough scout group achieve dream of attending exciting Jamboree this summer
42nd St Marks Scout group is based in Newby and Scalby. The Scout group has been running since 1949 and currently has over 90 members from Squirrels aged four through to Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers aged eighteen.
Scouting gives young people of the community many opportunities building life skills, developing confidence, creating friendships and experiencing independence through camps, trips and nights away.
The group is run solely by volunteers, who work incredibly hard to provide these experiences. Many of which are subsidised through fundraising.
They were fundraising to help send young people to “Larkin 24”, an International Jamboree. The event is being held at Duncombe Park in Hemsley, taking place from July 29 until August 3.
This event will be an amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a week-long camp with Scouts from all over the World.
In 2023, Proudfoot also gave the group a £1000 donation, which means the total raised is now £2000.
Valerie Aston, director of The Proudfoot Group, said: “We are thrilled to support 42nd St Marks Scout Group.
“Their commitment to developing confidence, creating friendships and experiencing independence through camps, trips and nights away aligns with our values of community investment and healthy living.”
Steve Broadbent, Deputy Group Scout Leader said: “We are incredibly grateful to have recently received another £1000 from Proudfoot Supermarkets towards attending Larkin Jamboree this month.
“Their generosity has enabled even more of our young people to attend the camp at a much more affordable cost. Thank you, Proudfoots and Making A Difference Locally”
The donation was received by the group at their recent meeting at St Marks, Newby.
