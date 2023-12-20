Proudfoot support Scarborough Hospital charity to purchase Christmas Blankets
In 2022, Valerie Aston, Director of Proudfoot, knew of two people who were in hospital over the Christmas Period.
One was a friend who is on end of life at Scarborough Hospital and another friend receiving urgent intensive Chemotherapy after a very recent diagnosis, at York Hospital.
Both friendsy received a blanket as a gift from their hospital on Christmas Day, and these were most appreciated.
At Proudfoot, each year they will donate the cost of the blankets through their Making A Difference Locally fund.
This week a group of volunteers, ‘army of wrappers’, wrapped over 1000 Christmas blankets ready for patients across York and Scarborough, to open on Christmas Day.