Proudfoot support Scarborough Hospital charity to purchase Christmas Blankets

Scarborough shop company Proudfoot are currently supporting York and Scarborough Hospital with Christmas blanket purchases.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:13 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
In 2022, Valerie Aston, Director of Proudfoot, knew of two people who were in hospital over the Christmas Period.

One was a friend who is on end of life at Scarborough Hospital and another friend receiving urgent intensive Chemotherapy after a very recent diagnosis, at York Hospital.

Both friendsy received a blanket as a gift from their hospital on Christmas Day, and these were most appreciated.

At Proudfoot, each year they will donate the cost of the blankets through their Making A Difference Locally fund.

This week a group of volunteers, ‘army of wrappers’, wrapped over 1000 Christmas blankets ready for patients across York and Scarborough, to open on Christmas Day.

