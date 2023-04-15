£1 theatre tickets return for Beyond Housing customers in Scarborough

Laura Young, Community Partnership & Engagement Manager at Beyond Housing, (left) launches the Stephen Joseph Theatre discounted tickets offer with the theatre's Executive Assistant Jaye Lewis.

Beyond Housing customers wishing to see performances of The 39 Steps, Blonde Bombshells of 1943, These Majestic Creatures, Beauty and the Beast or Alan Ayckbourn’s 89th play, Constant Companions, will be able to claim discounted tickets, subject to availability, between April and the end of December.

The SJT is aware that theatre ticket prices can be unaffordable for many and has partnered a number of times with Beyond Housing to support local people for whom this is a barrier to visiting the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Young, Community Partnership and Engagement Manager for Beyond Housing, said: "Beyond Housing is really pleased to provide another opportunity for our customers to access this fantastic offer from the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

“There is a great range of shows this year, such as the firm family Christmas favourite Beauty and the Beast. There are lots to book and look forward to!”

Caroline Routh, Executive Director at the Stephen Joseph said: “It’s really important to us that we make our shows as widely accessible as possible. We’re delighted to be partnering with Beyond Housing again to provide £1 tickets for their customers.”

The performances included in the £1 ticket offer are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39 Steps – June/July

The SJT’s sell-out production of the gripping and hilarious whodunit is back by popular demand.

Blonde Bombshells of 1943 – August

Join The Blonde Bombshells, the most glamorous all-girl swing band in the North, as they dodge Hitler’s bomb to put on the performance of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constant Companions – September

In his 89th play, Alan Ayckbourn weaves together the story highflying lawyer Lorraine, lonely bachelor Don and technician Winston with characteristic humour and compassion.

These Majestic Creatures – October/November

A warm and funny new play set in Scarborough from exciting new playwright Emma Geraghty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beauty and the Beast – December

The SJT’s annual Christmas show takes a classic fairy tale and turns it on its head. Full of songs, silliness and festive fun.

Those wishing to use the offer should call the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office on 01723 370541 and quote the code BEYOND23.

When attending a performance or calling at the theatre to collect their tickets, customers will be asked to show some proof of their Beyond Housing tenancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad