£15.5m multi-storey car park to be built in Bridlington to continue town centre regeneration

A major new scheme to build a multi-storey car park in Bridlington’s town centre is set to begin this spring to continue its regeneration.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is to invest £15.5m in the creation of a new 426-space car park in the heart of the town centre.

The high-quality development is set to enhance accessibility, support businesses and drive forward the wider regeneration of the town, with the aim of generating around £35m for the town’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme marks a significant step forward in the council’s commitment to revitalising Bridlington and supporting its future growth.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is to invest £15.5m in the new 426-space car park.

Construction work is due to begin in April and the site is due to open a year later, in spring 2026.

The long-awaited new facility in Beck Hill, between Manor Street and Hilderthorpe Road, will provide modern, secure, and convenient parking for residents, visitors, and businesses, helping to ease congestion, improve the appeal and support the rejuvenation of the town centre.

Coun Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I am thrilled that we can finally begin work on such a vital piece of infrastructure for the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment is a clear signal of our confidence in Bridlington’s future.

“The new multi-storey car park will not only address current parking challenges but also support the town’s regeneration by making it easier for people to visit, shop, and enjoy everything Bridlington has to offer.

“This council is investing in Bridlington’s future and is committed to creating a vibrant, sustainable town centre that benefits residents, businesses, and visitors for years to come.

“We hope this new multi-storey car park will generate millions of pounds for the local economy”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new multi-storey car park will be owned and operated by the council and continues the regeneration of Bridlington, blending in with the recently landscaped Gypsey Race Park, along Hilderthorpe Road.

The council says the plan has received “overwhelming support” from businesses and residents.

The council has worked closely with stakeholders, including the Lords Feoffees and businesses groups, to ensure the project meets the needs of the town.

The building aims to boost the number of parking spaces in Bridlington and enable drivers to park as close as possible to the town centre, increasing the number of visitors and supporting local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to meet the highest standards, the car park will feature well-lit spaces, electric vehicle charging points, blue badge parking bays and easy pedestrian access to key areas of the town centre, including retail, leisure, and hospitality venues.

As well as offering better and more convenient access to the town centre and the harbour, including Bridlington Spa, the site will offer secure night-time parking and attract people to the town centre in the evening.

The eye-catching design consists of a series of vertical twisted fins on its exterior to create the impression of a wave in order to reflect the coastal setting.

This project forms part of a broader strategy to revitalise Bridlington, attracting more visitors and supporting economic growth.

The development aligns with East Riding of Yorkshire Council's vision for a vibrant, accessible, and thriving town centre.