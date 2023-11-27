£2.3m scheme to improve area around Whitby Swing Bridge - new dates added to consultation
A number of Whitby Public Realm exhibitions have been held at Whitby Coliseum Centre theatre with project officers on hand to answer any questions.
And two more will now take place at Whitby Leisure Centre on December 5 and 12, between 1pm and 7pm.
The scheme – which would receive funding from the Government’s Town Deal fund – would see removal of the roundabout and traffic islands on New Quay Road at the junction with Langborne Road and Station Square to make way for wider pavements, new seating, planters and trees.
On the east of the swing bridge, more space would be allocated for pedestrians to enjoy the view of the harbour.
The turning area on the former Tin Ghaut car park will be made more appealing with the installation of a small park with planting, seating and an archway to frame the harbour.
New traffic signals are also proposed at the Spital Bridge, Larpool Lane and A171 junction and the existing signalised pedestrian crossing and island would be removed, and new pedestrian crossings installed.
The deadline for comments is Friday, December 22, and the survey can be found on North Yorkshire Council’s website here.
The findings of the consultation will be presented to a meeting of the corporate director for environment, Karl Battersby, and Cllr Duncan, where a decision will be made on how the scheme proceeds.
If approved, work would start in late next year or early 2025 with a scheduled completion date of spring 2025.