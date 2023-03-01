The funds have enabled the charity to develop their ‘Lewis Lounge’ project, which offers a warm and inviting place for the Bridlington residents to pop in and have a chat.

It will also provide a rentable space for meetings, events and clubs to support the community.

Katy Batten, Trustee at the Community Centre, said: “A big thank you to the Morrisons Foundation for providing us with funding to enable New Pasture Lane Community Centre to breathe life into The Lewis Lounge Project.

Kate, Abi and baby Toby from New Pasture Lane Community Centre with Rebecca, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Bridlington.

“The community centre now has brand new flooring, a comfortable lounge and a side room which provides private space where we can continue our support with positive mental health support and awareness.

“At one stage of our journey we were completely down in the dumps, especially after the toilet flooded and ruined the flooring.

“The support from the Morrisons Foundation made it possible to continue our mission to support positive mental health in the memory of our good friend who lost his life to mental illness.”

Rebecca Crozier, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Bridlington said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to support such a great charity in our local community.

The Lewis Lounge at New Pasture Lane Community Centre (before and after).

“The new facilities have completely transformed the community centre, they have done a wonderful job, and it will make a huge difference to local people for many years to come.”

