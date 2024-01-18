£3.7m business park investment could create 200 jobs in Bridlington area

Up to 200 jobs could be created in this area after an £3.7m investment to modernise and transform the fortunes of Bridlington Business Park.

Julie Adcock, site manager for MCR, and Ben Cooper, from PPH Commercial, outside Bridlington Business Park.

A significant part of the development on Bessingby Way is undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment and modernisation programme to meet the demands of local occupiers.

The capital investment programme by Manchester-based MCR Property Group is now transforming the northern part of the site that had been mothballed and left derelict by previous owners.

22 new units will be created providing modern industrial, storage and trade counter units ranging in size from 1,000 to 15,000sqft.

Ahead of the official opening in a few weeks, three pre-lettings have been agreed and viewings are now welcomed for the remaining available units, which are being marketed by PPH Commercial, the Hull-based chartered surveyors and commercial property consultants together with MCR Property Group’s internal lettings team.

Charles Denby, asset manager at MCR, said: “There is a real lack of good-quality industrial units in the Bridlington area and we have invested heavily because we are confident in the scheme we are providing and the region’s economy.

“We have worked hard to improve the units which were vacant so that we can bring valuable industrial space back to the market.

"The refurbishment works are well underway and progressing at a very fast pace which is testament to the approach we take on all our projects as an active investor and landlord.”

PPH Commercial’s Ben Cooper, divisional director for office and industrial property, said: “We are continuing to experience increased market demand for industrial and trade counter units and there is a real shortage of supply throughout the region.

“All of the updated units at Bridlington Business Park are refurbished to a high standard and will definitely cater for the demands of a modern business. We expect them to prove extremely popular.”