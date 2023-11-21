£4.2m plan to modernise and redevelop East Barnby and Bewerley Park outdoor education centres

A proposed £4.2m investment to redevelop and modernise North Yorkshire Council’s two outdoor education centres to enhance their appeal to future generations of school children is to be considered at a North Yorkshire Council meeting.

Grass skiing at East Barnby, near Whitby.

A range of improvements to breathe new life into Bewerley Park in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and East Barnby in the North York Moors National Park are set to come under the spotlight.

At a meeting of the council’s executive on Tuesday November 28, members will be asked to approve the first phase of investment at the flagship activity

centres that have hosted trips for generations of children across North Yorkshire for decades.

Bewerley Park.

Phase one proposes to provide a new accommodation block at Bewerley Park with 84 beds and to make improvements to East Barnby accommodation blocks and the dining room.

If given the go-ahead, detailed designs for the buildings’ improvements will need to be developed, followed by a two-stage tender process.

Work for phase one is estimated to cost up to £4.2m.

A separate decision on phase two is expected in 2027-2028.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson hailed the “exciting project” and said: “For decades both centres have proven very popular, being visited by generations of families.

"Thousands of children and young people visit the centres each year and leave with positive, happy memories.

“It’s vital that our centres continue to deliver wonderful experiences in a more modern environment.”

The council’s assistant director for education and skills, Amanda Newbold, added: “If given the go-ahead, we expect phase one to be completed by 2025.

"The new buildings and improvements won’t affect our visitors – in fact, we look forward to welcoming more visitors as the works take place.

“Our staff are passionate about what they do and look forward to enhancing everything they offer.”

Both outdoor learning centres enable visitors to develop life and social skills, enhance personal growth, resilience, teamwork and cooperation.

A wide range of residential and day courses are on offer for primary and secondary schools, through to higher education, youth and adult groups.

The centres are also venues for day trips and staff development.