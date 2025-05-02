£47 million Urgent and Emergency Care Centre opens at Scarborough Hospital

Staff celebrate the opening of the new Emergency Department

A brand-new £47 million Urgent and Emergency Care Centre (UECC) has officially opened its doors at Scarborough Hospital, marking the largest capital investment in the history of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

This state-of-the-art facility represents a major step forward in the way emergency care is delivered, bringing together emergency, same-day emergency, and acute medical services under one roof - along with vital diagnostics such as CT scanning.

Designed to provide faster, more coordinated care for some of the hospital’s most critically ill patients, the UECC offers a modern, patient-centred environment that will benefit both patients and staff alike.

Built over three years, the two-storey building offers 3,120 square metres of space on each level - around a third larger than the former facilities.

Urgent and emergency care is delivered on the ground floor, while the first floor houses a new 26-bed critical and enhanced care unit.

From patients with minor injuries to those with complex, multiple conditions, care will now be delivered by a single, multidisciplinary team - improving clinical outcomes, particularly for older and frail patients, by reducing delays and streamlining the care journey.

Dr Ed Smith, Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Deputy Medical Director, said: “This is the single most significant step change in patient and staff experience for the delivery of urgent and emergency care in Scarborough and the surrounding areas in our working lifetimes, and its importance cannot be overstated.

“This new centre will completely transform how we manage patients. Clinicians will be able to make quicker decisions, reduce waiting times, and keep people out of hospital when it’s safe to do so - while ensuring those who do need admission are cared for promptly and efficiently.”

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “I firmly believe this new facility represents genuine healthcare innovation for the people of Scarborough and the surrounding area. It will transform the experience of patients and staff, and provide a modern, fit-for-purpose environment for delivering the very best care.”

The opening of the UECC marks a new era for urgent and emergency care in the region, with thousands of patients set to benefit from faster, safer, and more joined-up care in the years ahead.