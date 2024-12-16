Psychological thriller The Beauty Queen 'a love letter to Scarborough' and seaside towns author visited
A psychological thriller, The Beauty Queen is a love letter (in dark thriller form) to the seaside towns that author Sally-Anne Martyn holidayed at as a child.
Her great uncle lived in Scarborough so she said she would often visit and have very fond memories of the place.
In 1982 the English seaside was at its pinnacle.
The biggest names on Saturday night TV took residence at the end of the pier, donuts and candy floss were the staple diet and winning a beauty contest could change a young woman's life.
When Jane Delway was crowned Miss Sunshine Sands, it should have been the best night of her life, but shortly afterwards she went missing and her family never knew knew the truth.
Forty years later in an attempt to revamp the crumbling resort, Sunshine Sands holds a Grand Talent Show and journalist Zoe returns to cover it.
Her editor wants her to get a scoop on the reality TV star judges - but Zoe has a much more important reason to return.
Jane had always looked out for Zoe, she was the best older sister that anyone could wish for, and now Zoe is back to find out what happened to Jane on that night in 1982, even if it means putting her own life at risk.
Sally-Anne’s early love of dark tales has never left her and her books are inspired by those early experiences and strong working class women.
Published by Joffe, the book is out on December 18.
