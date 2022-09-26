The property could be loacated on Blenheim Road - Pic: Google Maps

The engagement event will take place at the Crown Buildings on Quay Road, Bridlington on Wednesday, September 280 from 10am-5pm.

A display of drawings of the project will be available on the day.

In accordance with the council’s Prevention of Homelessness and Rough Sleeping strategy, the project is intended to provide supported accommodation to tenants for up to 12 months.

The accommodation will consist of four single occupancy self-contained units with an opportunity to extend this to five.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A combined kitchen and living space will be provided along with a shower washroom/wet room.

The fixtures and fittings within the accommodation will be provided by housing services.

The building is a Victorian era former dwelling, converted to office accommodation and is owned by East Riding of Yorkshire Council. It will require remedial works, maintenance works and upgrades as part of any development.

The building’s current planning use class is office accommodation. Therefore, a planning application for change of use to residential would be required and would need to incorporate any required changes and additions to the building and the site.

CCTV will be provided within and around the perimeter of the building.

Tenants will be those that require support to maintain tenancy and prevent homelessness.

The tenant would be given tenancy for a unit for a period up to 12 months.

A behavioural contract will also be in place setting out expectations in advance of places being offered. The unit will assist with learning to manage a tenancy so the tenant can then transition into other accommodation both council and private rented.

Specialist staff will be present each day to offer individual support to tenants. Daily contact with each tenant is envisaged and there will also be an office on the site.

Councillor Claire Holmes, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The walk-in engagement event in Bridlington is really important for local residents to be given an opportunity to speak to our officers regarding the scheme and any queries they may wish to bring forward prior to a planning application being submitted.

“It is hoped the conversion of a current office on Blenheim Road will provide a safe and secure accommodation option to several people with complex housing needs.