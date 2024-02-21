News you can trust since 1882
Public meeting about closure of Saint Catherine's Hunmanby shop to take place

A public meeting about the closure of the Saint Catherine’s Hospice shop in Hunmanby is due to take place.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:22 GMT
The event, at the Community Centre in Hunmanby, is on Tuesday February 27 and you can meet Saint Catherine’s CEO Ray Baird, who will be happy to answer questions about the closure.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice took the “very difficult decision” to close the shop, which was based in a building wholly owned by the charity.

Proceeds from this sale will be reinvested to improve and upgrade other retail premises.

Saint Catherine's Hospice'[s shop in Hunmanby.
Saint Catherine's Hospice'[s shop in Hunmanby.

A statement from the hospice said: “We understand that this decision will be difficult for the local community and as a hospice charity, we want our services and support to be available in the communities we serve.

"We will be looking for ways we can continue to offer this, including basing one of our new mobile resources regularly in Hunmanby.

People can take suggestions for new ways of working in the Hunmanby area to the public meeting.

