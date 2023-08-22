Public urged to share their views on dog control across beaches and open spaces in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey

Residents are being encouraged to comment on the rules for walking dogs at coastal locations to promote responsible ownership and ensure a safe environment.

A public consultation has been launched on the existing Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the Filey, Scarborough and Whitby area.

The PSPO outlines areas in which a dog must be put on a lead when directed, rules around dog fouling and any dog exclusion areas.

This is in place to help to ensure everyone can enjoy the open spaces and beaches in this part of the county and to help to protect wildlife. Unless extended, the existing PSPO will come to an end in January 2024.

North Yorkshire Council is therefore urging the public to share their views on whether the measures currently in place are still reasonable, whether anything needs changing or whether any other areas would benefit from some form of control.

The council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “The PSPO regarding dog control in the Filey, Scarborough and Whitby area ensures everyone can enjoy our public spaces without compromising on safety or cleanliness.

"I urge everyone, interested in this subject, to share their views on what they believe would be a proportionate but effective level of dog control for these areas."

The consultation is available on the council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/psposcar and is open until Sunday, October 15.

Following the consultation, the findings will be reviewed for a formal decision.