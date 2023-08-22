News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Public urged to share their views on dog control across beaches and open spaces in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey

Residents are being encouraged to comment on the rules for walking dogs at coastal locations to promote responsible ownership and ensure a safe environment.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:05 BST
Residents are being encouraged to comment on the rules for walking dogs at coastal locations to promote responsible ownership and ensure a safe environment.Residents are being encouraged to comment on the rules for walking dogs at coastal locations to promote responsible ownership and ensure a safe environment.
Residents are being encouraged to comment on the rules for walking dogs at coastal locations to promote responsible ownership and ensure a safe environment.

A public consultation has been launched on the existing Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the Filey, Scarborough and Whitby area.

The PSPO outlines areas in which a dog must be put on a lead when directed, rules around dog fouling and any dog exclusion areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is in place to help to ensure everyone can enjoy the open spaces and beaches in this part of the county and to help to protect wildlife. Unless extended, the existing PSPO will come to an end in January 2024.

North Yorkshire Council is therefore urging the public to share their views on whether the measures currently in place are still reasonable, whether anything needs changing or whether any other areas would benefit from some form of control.

Most Popular

The council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “The PSPO regarding dog control in the Filey, Scarborough and Whitby area ensures everyone can enjoy our public spaces without compromising on safety or cleanliness.

"I urge everyone, interested in this subject, to share their views on what they believe would be a proportionate but effective level of dog control for these areas."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The consultation is available on the council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/psposcar and is open until Sunday, October 15.

Following the consultation, the findings will be reviewed for a formal decision.

The council will agree a common approach for dog control across the county. However, this requires more time and planning, which is why it is currently focussing on restrictions in Filey, Scarborough and Whitby.

Related topics:WhitbyScarboroughFileyResidents