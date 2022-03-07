Public workshop to progress investment masterplan for Filey

Public workshop to progress masterplan for Filey

The workshop will be a chance for residents and businesses of the town to hear the results of the consultation survey carried out last summer, which asked the public where and how money should be invested in Filey during the next ten years.

Possible solutions to the issues raised in the survey will be up for discussion under three broad themes - public realm changes, the provision of public services and community based improvement projects that could be taken forward.

The workshop will take place at the Evron Centre on John Street between 10am and 12pm. Visitors to the town are also welcome to attend.

It will be facilitated by Harper Perry, a company that specialises in town master planning and investment projects.

After the workshop, engagement will continue online via Zoom for people who cannot attend the Evron Centre. Anyone wishing to take part online should email [email protected] for joining instructions.

Further public engagement to reach out to residents and visitors will take place in the coming weeks through a programme of activities and events in the town centre and other prominent locations in Filey.

Further online consultation opportunities will also become available.

The progress towards a town investment plan for Filey is being driven by the needs and aspirations of local people, working in partnership with Filey Town Council and Scarborough Borough Council.

Marilyn Anthony, who is helping to lead the Filey masterplan steering group said: “The responses of around 400 people, who took part in the consultation survey last year, have been invaluable in helping us to determine the town’s aspirations for improvements to infrastructure and services.

“It has been rewarding to see local residents and businesses getting behind the need for a masterplan for Filey and play a direct part in helping to shape the future of their town.”

Jacqui Houlden-Banks, Mayor of Filey, said: “Filey Town Council is optimistic that by working with the local community and Scarborough Borough Council on a bespoke masterplan, we can help to bring about significant improvements in Filey for the benefit of those who live, work and do business here, and those who love to visit.”

Matthew Joseph, Scarborough Borough Council community regeneration manager said: “Although Filey did not meet the criteria for the government’s recent Town Deal funding, we are committed to developing a separate masterplan for the town and helping to secure funding to support it.